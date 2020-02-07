Southwest Lower Peninsula
While some lakes had a little ice, there was no safe ice, especially in the southern areas. Any remaining ice that refreezes will be questionable, as the thickness may not be uniform. Anglers should use extreme caution.
St. Joseph: Anglers were taking limit catches of coho salmon when the weather permits. Spawn bags fished on the bottom between the pier heads worked well as did trolling small spoons and plugs around the piers and along the beach.
St. Joseph River: The steelhead action had picked up.
Kalamazoo River: Steelhead action had picked up here as well. Those fishing up near the Allegan Dam caught steelhead and the occasional walleye.
Grand River near Grand Rapids: Steelhead moved in during the last warm spell. Fish were caught on jigs with wax worms, spawn and beads. Use bright-colored jigs up near the dam. Those fishing off the wall and Fulton Street have found some walleye. Steelhead have been caught in the Rogue River as well when using jigs with wax worms, spawn or beads. Darker colors work better in the Rogue.
Grand River near Lansing: Water levels were still a bit high, but a few anglers were out trying for pike or catfish. Find some slower backwater and try using live minnows or cut bait.
Muskegon Lake: Had shoreline ice about 100 yards out, but the rest of the lake was open water. On the east end, pike were taken through the ice near Fisherman’s Landing. On the far west end, panfish were caught in Snug Harbor.
White River: Boat anglers were getting steelhead near the Taylor Bridge and downstream.