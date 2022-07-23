Southwest Lower Peninsula
St. Joseph: The piers were on the slow side for steelhead. A few freshwater drum were caught. Anglers also reported that the perch fishing was slow. The fish were deep and very spread out. Boat anglers targeting salmon were catching a few fish around 100 feet of water.
South Haven: Perch fishing was very spotty. Anglers were catching a few fish in 70 feet of water, but catches were not consistent. Boat anglers fishing salmon were catching a few lake trout around 100 feet of water. Pier anglers were catching an occasional steelhead on shrimp.