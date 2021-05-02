Election bills not necessary
To the editor,
Michigan state legislators have introduced a package of 39 bills which they claim will strengthen and insure election integrity. The explanations for their motivation are not truthful. That this past 2020 election was the most secure and well-run in this state and across the nation is a well-documented fact despite the ongoing attempts to rewrite history and convince voters of the opposite.
These legislators have introduced 11 bills to restrict voting rights. Why? Shouldn’t those elected to governmental office be at the forefront of efforts to improve access to the ballot and to make the voting process easier? Instead, these bills would do the opposite.
They have introduced 17 bills that would harm election administration by making the entire process more cumbersome. Why? Shouldn’t they have consulted the municipal clerks all across this state for input as to whether there were improvements they would welcome and what they would be? Instead, by circumventing the clerks who consistently train for their positions, they have insulted their integrity and have done the opposite.
They have introduced 11 more bills that demonstrate a significant lack of knowledge and existing procedure. I’ve received a mailing from my state senator claiming that these bills will increase access to and improve the election process. Actually, they would do the opposite. Why?
Lois Schwartz
South Haven
Day of Prayer needed now more than ever
To the editor,
In 1952 President Truman signed the congressional resolution and later signed by President Reagan establishing the annual day of prayer in our nation. He encouraged citizens to “beseech God to grant us wisdom to know the course we should follow, and strength and patience to pursue the course steadfastly.” Thursday, May 6 is National Day of Prayer. Although many years have passed we still need to acknowledge afresh the sovereignty of Almighty God and need to ask for guidance corporately and individually. Please find a location in your community and join in prayer for return to civility, equality and return to God who is our only refuge. We never needed it more.
Dawn Consolino
Coloma