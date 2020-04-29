Fear over coronavirus is manifesting itself in various ways.
The latest trend seems to revolve around complaints of businesses not doing enough to protect public health.
Our social media inboxes and emails are currently being flooded with requests from disgruntled people wanting us to do investigations into fast food and local restaurants to expose them for perceived injustices.
One reader recently wrote to us to let us know that they witnessed a food worker with gloves on swipe someone’s credit card and then move on to swiping the next customer’s card before repeating the process indefinitely – not once stopping to sanitize or change the glove.
The person wanted the company publicly shamed for possibly contributing to the spread of COVID-19, but here’s the thing: that argument is not based in reality.
If every worker at a food establishment changed or sanitized their gloves after every single interaction, there wouldn’t be enough gloves or sanitizer in the world at all, period.
Complaints like these should serve as much-needed reality checks for us. They highlight our society’s propensity to push responsibility off on someone else for our own actions.
We live in a free country, and with that freedom comes responsibility.
Any time you leave your home, you are venturing into a world of unknown. You can’t see the virus with your eyes, but it’s likely hanging out at the store, at the park and anywhere else people congregate.
As an American, you can clean your home and limit who comes and goes through your front door, but outside of your property, you do not have control, which is why public health officials are strongly urging Americans to wash their hands and sanitize anything you possibly touched while venturing outside of your home.
The whole drive-thru debacle is fixed if people are just cognizant of their actions while outside of the home. It’s simple: take responsibility for your actions and do what’s within your power to protect yourself and your family.
If you go shopping, don’t expect the store to be spotless. If you go to a drive-thru, take note of what part of the bag the worker was touching and try to avoid that area, wash your hands when you get home and transfer your food into something you’ve washed. If you do that, you take control of the situation without expecting someone else to police your impossible wishes.
People have also complained about their factories or other places of employment not shutting down amid this pandemic, which begs us to further discuss the issues we are faced with now.
Do we really want the government to decide winners and losers in our society? Should the government be allowed to shut down a company that makes cakes but allow a slaughterhouse to operate because it deems meat as more valuable than dessert?
When it comes to government control, we – the people – lose power and our freedom.
The main thing we all need to remember during this time is that advocating for more government control – like mandating drive-thru workers change gloves every interaction – might give people a sense of security or safety, but it’s a false sense of security.
Nobody is going to ever be able to ensure that these rules are being followed, so we have to take a healthy dose of reality when we find ourselves calling for more regulation.
If you don’t agree with a company’s policies for drive-thrus, use the power of your dollar to force change, but don’t expect the government to solve all of your problems.