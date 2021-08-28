St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.