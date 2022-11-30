Dateline: Berne, IN.
Gene D. Amstutz, 90, former Monroe businessman, passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2022 at Swiss Village in Berne, IN.
He was born on Dec. 03, 1931, in Berne, IN. to Homer and Hilda (Moser) Amstutz. He married Dorothy J. (Farlow) Amstutz on August 03, 1951.
Prior to illness, Gene attended Geneva High Street Church in Geneva, IN. During his lifetime he served as a trustee and board member at several different churches.
He graduated from Geneva High School as class valedictorian in 1949. He further continued his schooling at Fort Wayne Bible College and with many other professional classes where he earned his Tool and Die Apprenticeship and his Manufacturing Engineer title.
Gene was employed at Felber Machine Shop and at CTS, of Berne, as a machinist, foreman, and tooling engineer. He and his wife Dorothy also owned and managed Triple A, Inc. in Monroe, IN. from 1976 until his retirement.
Gene was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with his extensive family. He loved taking nature walks with his family and his many dogs over the years. He loved music, especially hymns of his faith. Most importantly, he loved and served God faithfully and modeled that for his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife - Dorothy J. Amstutz, Berne, IN, three sons- Leon (Anne) Amstutz, Elkhart, IN, Jerry (Denise) Amstutz, Mishawaka, IN, Brian (Lisa) Amstutz, Danville, KY, 2 daughters - Suanne (Wayne) Shidler, Shepherd, MI, Judy (Jeff) Springer, South Bend, IN, 17 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild on the way. Also surviving are 1 sister- Carol Hill of Huntington, IN., 1 brother-Larry (Pat) Amstutz, Fort Wayne, IN, and 1 sister -in- law- Norene Bollinger of Waynesville, NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents Homer and Hilda (Moser) Amstutz, Sister - Bernadine Zurcher, and brothers-in-law - John Zurcher, Bill Hill, and Phil Bollinger.
The body will be cremated and there will be no viewing per Gene’s wishes. A memorial service is planned for Dec. 3, 2022 at Swiss Village Chapel at 12:00 PM with Rev. Wayne Shidler officiating. Visitation with family will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Laurel Mission (77 Cedar Chapel Rd. Big Laurel, KY. 40808) or to Gideon’s International.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
