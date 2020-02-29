One Opel-based model that did end up in Dar’s garage was a 2013 Buick Verano based on the German company’s Astra. Designed and engineered in German, the Verano was built in Michigan at the Orion Assembly plant just south Lapeer in Southeast Michigan. It is now over 7 years old with more than 115,000 miles and has provided satisfaction and dependable transportation.
The GM-owned German Opel Automotive GmbH company offered many fine cars over its history. One in particular caught Dar’s eye during the energy crisis of 1973, when he almost bought a wagon version of the Opel 1900 (shown at the end of the row of cars). It came with a manual shift and a 4-cylinder engine. Alas, an AMC Hornet Sportabout won out over the handsome 1900.
Dar Davis / HP correspondent
In October 2019, The Herald-Palladium ran a story about the news that French automaker PSA (Peugeot) was merging with the U.S’s Fiat-Chrysler (FCA) and creating the fourth-largest automaker in the world, behind only VW, Toyota and GM. Carlos Tavares, wunderkind CEO of PSA, had successfully led efforts a couple of years earlier in 2016 to take over the ownership of Germany’s Opel and Britain’s Vauxhall brand, both long-time, money-losing operations owned by General Motors. GM had for 16 consecutive years lost money on the two European brands. Surprising industry observers, Tavares managed in just two years to turn Opel and Vauxhall from money losers to operating in the black by making tough decisions to reduce costs.
Following the auto industry as I do, I’ve watched with alarm as the once GM-owned brand Opel struggled in recent decades. Opel has always been a favorite of mine. I recall in 1958 during my early high school years when the local Buick dealer in Lapeer started selling the compact Opel Rekord. The Rekord’s styling reminded some of the 1955 Chevy and featured a wraparound windshield and the chrome side spear trim hinted of Buick. It was introduced with a sticker price of $1,987.50. The Rekord was imported because the brief but severe Eisenhower 1958 recession had turned off car buyers to large gas-guzzling American cars, and sales of compact Ramblers and foreign cars like the VW Beetle and Renault Dauphine took off. The Opel Rekord was a quick solution for GM to put a smaller fuel efficient vehicle in some of their dealerships until the company’s Chevrolet division could design and sell its compact Corvair in 1960. Pontiac dealers, by the way, were assigned versions of Britain’s Vauxhall compact car.