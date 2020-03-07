Harbor Country Hikers
Amber Flatwoods hike: 1 p.m. March 21 at Ambler Flatwoods Nature Preserve in Michigan City. The ecosystem harbors several plant species that are typical of more northern latitudes, leftovers from the last ice age. Comfortable weather boots are recommended for a three-mile moderate hike. For more information, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
Warren Dunes State Park
Volunteer stewardship workdays: 1-4 p.m. March 15 – meet at the picnic ground between the park headquarters and the campground. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 21 and 28 – meet at the parking area at the Floral Lane entrance. Volunteers will help remove non-native woody bushes and vines from the state park. No experience is necessary and volunteers will be trained to identify target species. For more information contact Heidi Frei at freih@michigan.gov.
Sarett Nature Center
Junior naturalist: 10 a.m.-noon March 21. A club for kids ages 7-12 who are really interested in nature. Find out what it means to be a Sarett naturalist, learn about the animals of Sarett, and do projects. Other meetings April 18 and May 23. Cost is $6 per session. Call 927-4832 to register. Membership is required.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Andrea Wulf lecture: 2-3:30 p.m. March 22. Wulf, an award-winning author, will speak about scientist and explorer Alexander von Humboldt. Cost is $40 ($32 for members). Students free (registration required, bring student ID).
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Combo hunter safety/bow hunter safety class: 6-9 p.m. April 6-8, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 11. Cost is $10, and all dates must be attended to receive certificates. Call Dan at 277-4789 to register.
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. March 12; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. March 15. Register from 6-7 p.m. March 10. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 to register.