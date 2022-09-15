Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made a stop in Marion Thursday as General Motors officials announced an investment of nearly half a billion dollars at the local plant.
With an ambitious timeframe in mind, GM has committed to no longer producing emissions-bearing vehicles by 2035. In an effort to take strides toward that goal, the $500 million investment will bring an expansion to the Marion site that will support the production of electric vehicles.
GM already produces some electric vehicles, but the Marion expansion will allow the company to move toward solely producing electric vehicles.
“We’ve been working on the technology for years,” said Gerald Johnson, the vice president of General Motors, Global Manufacturing and Sustainability. “And now we’re broadening the whole portfolio to be able to have a product for every market segment and for every customer.”
In August, the Marion City Council voted to approve tax abatements for the expansion that will make the production of electric vehicles in Marion a reality. GM will use their investment and tax abatement to add two new press lines, press and die upgrades and renovations, and also the construction of an addition of approximately 6000 square feet. Work on the facility will begin this year.
“It’s about the future of mobility itself and transportation and to think about all that we have going on right now,” Holcomb said. “They give the state of Indiana great confidence that we’re going to continue full steam ahead in building out our statewide charging network.”
When it comes to what this investment means for job opportunities, Johnson said it is difficult to forecast if new jobs will open in the future, but that GM is committed to retaining the current employees in Marion.
“We’re just proud that we’re able to provide opportunities for our employees today so that they can rest assured that they have a stable place to work into the future,” he said.
Mark Jackson, the chairman of the UAW Local 977, said that the investment will provide stability for employees to be able to spend their careers at the plant until they retire.
“This is a generational investment, that we’re always going to be stamping or pressing our way into the future,” Holcomb said. “And to be able to say we’re going to do that in Marion, Indiana is a big deal to families.”
GM’s Marion Metal Center opened in 1956 about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis. The plant currently produces sheet metal parts for multiple GM assembly plants to support production of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles.
The plant employs more than 750 people. GM said its employment is expected to remain stable “with the addition of this new work in the plant.”
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation has proposed providing GM with up to $12 million in conditional tax credits and up to $500,000 in training grants, among other incentives, based on the company’s plans. That funding must be approved by the IEDC’s board of directors.