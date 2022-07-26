Joe Swisher is not an easy candidate to pigeonhole.
On the one hand, he is a gun-carrying, Harley-Davidson Road King-riding ex-police officer and a veteran.
But, he is also staunchly pro-choice, pro-union Democrat and a former seminary student.
“I'm kind of a unique bird,” he said, laughing, during a phone interview with the Plain Dealer on Wednesday.
Now, he's facing incumbent Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, who ran unopposed in the May primary election. Swisher was chosen on June 4 by caucus.
“I saw that there was an opening,” said Swisher. “There was nobody running against my opponent. I thought, 'You know, I have all this experience in public service and stuff and my life has been a life of service.' And I just didn't like the way things were heading. So I thought well this is an opportunity to do something instead of just standing on the sidelines. It probably wasn't the preferred method, but I hadn't really given it much consideration. I had just kind of tossed the idea around about serving in some kind of state government. It's just the opportunity that presented itself. I was talking to somebody and they said, 'Hey we've got a lot of empty spaces,' and so I thought, 'Well, this would be my opportunity.' It wasn't to avoid anything or part of any big master plan. It's just the opportunity presented itself, so I thought now is the time.”
In response, Zay said he looked forward to campaigning during the general election season.
“I don't know much about (Swisher.) Kudos to him. He sounds like he served in public service as a police officer and that's worth of note. What compelled him to run I'm not certain,” said Zay. “I feel like I've represented my district, particularly the folks of Wabash well. I've been present there. I've been active there. I've responded to many constituent requests. I've been engaged with their chamber of commerce, their tourism folks as well as their economic development folks. And many of the elected officials over that way. So throughout all my counties honestly. I try to serve the people the best I can. I intend to continue to share that message and show that message and I hope that at the end of the day the people will re-elect me. I intend to continue that service and continue to be an advocate for northeast Indiana and for the people in the rural communities that I represent. To me, it's been very exciting and humbling all the same. And again I want to continue to share that message, find out what's on their hearts and minds right now while we engage throughout the campaign process and continue to advocate for the best of our area.”
Biography
Swisher said he is a “moderate Democrat.” who grew up in “the region” near Chicago.
“The whole area around Chicago and northern Indiana is a heavy Democrat area, heavy pro-union area,” said Swisher. “That's kind of where I got my background from. I'm very pro-union, very pro-labor. I saw first-hand the benefits of having a union, and having some representation. And I'm a moderate, so I kind of look at the issues themselves.”
Swisher originally joined the Army straight out of high school. He graduated from Lake Central High School in St. John. He served four years on active duty from 1977 to 1982 and in the 1st Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment in Fort Riley, Kansas from 1978 to 1980. He attended Air Assault School in 1979 for the 101st Air Borne Division “Screaming Eagles” in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He guarded Pershing nuclear missiles in West Germany from 1980 to 1982 in the 3rd Battalion 84th Field Artillery at the Waldhide Combat Alert Site.
“I've spent my whole life in a life of service,” said Swisher.
Swisher joined the Air Guard 181st Fighter Wing from 1998 to 2003 in Terre Haute. He received a Certificate of Diversity Training in April 2001. He was activated on Sept. 11, 2001, for two years. He was deployed from December 2002 to May 2003 to prepare for the war in Iraq. He received an Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with “V” device for valor. He participated in Operation Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
From 2004 to 2014, Swisher joined the Air Force Reserve 434th Air Refueling Wing, 72nd Air Refueling Squadron at Grissom Air Reserve Base in Bunker Hill. There he flew as an in-flight refueler “boom operator.” It was at this time he moved to Wabash to be closer to Grissom.
In addition, Swisher was employed by the Indiana State Police (ISP) from 1995 until 2020.
“I started my career as a state trooper in northwest Indiana out of the Lowell Post where I worked patrol in northern Lake County,” said Swisher. “I was part of a special Community Oriented Policing Team that worked more closely with residents of smaller rural communities with no police departments.”
Swisher received several commendations for his work while on duty at the ISP Peru Post. In 2020, Swisher retired as Master Trooper after 25 years of honorable service for the ISP.
“As an Indiana State Trooper I had the opportunity to work in several different areas of police work and different special details around the state of Indiana,” said Swisher. “I also had the opportunity to widen my knowledge and skills by attending different training sessions.”
Swisher said before he joined the ISP, he attended a Catholic seminary for about three years.
“It helped me become a well-rounded person, a compassionate person, and a person with empathy,” said Swisher. “It really taught me a lot when I was in there because I had to volunteer in soup kitchens and nursing homes and it showed me a part of life I hadn't been exposed to before. … Volunteering is really important to me. I believe that people should really volunteer in their community. It's not just good for the communities, but it's good for you as well. I volunteer at the (Veterans Administration) in Marion. I drive the little (Disabled American Veterans) van to go pick up guys. I do that once or twice a week. That's a way I give back to the community and help other vets.”
On the issues
Swisher said in the two since he retired from the ISP, he had been taking time to relax.
“It's not too bad. Just been relaxing for two years and have been spending time with my family. It was just nice not to have to wear a uniform for two years,” said Swisher. “My body had to heal from carrying all that stuff on my lower back. It was nice not to have to carry all that weight. It was pretty good.”
But, Swisher said he was inspired to run because he was concerned with the rolling back of rights at the national level.
“On LGBTQ rights, I'm a big supporter of equal rights. I'm a big supporter of same-sex marriage. I don't think we should be messing with that,” said Swisher. “I grew up in the '60s and I just remember guys like Bobby Kennedy that really fought hard for equal rights and I'm hearing things that I haven't heard since the '60s. And that's one of the reasons why I wanted to get into the race because I haven't heard that talk in a long time. I don't think we should be taking rights away. We should be doing more for rights instead of taking them away.”
Swisher said when he talks to voters, he tries to connect beyond labels and talking points, especially on hot-button issues.
“If they're just stuck on the language of an abortion, I know a lot of people, in general, are against abortion. But when you start talking to women, especially, about how they're going to be deciding what you can and can't do with your body and your healthcare,” said Swisher. “ When I say, 'Hey, they're basically deciding what your life is worth or not.' That kind of brings them around. 'Oh yeah, I never thought about that.' It makes it a broader issue, a broader concern.”
Swisher said while he is a “proud supporter” of the Second Amendment, “there are other amendments besides just the Second Amendment.”
“I believe they're all equally as important,” said Swisher. “I carry a gun. I have a gun in my seat right now. I'm a retired State Police and I qualify every year with my weapon even though I'm retired. … I'm not for arming teachers. I don't think a teacher needs to be carrying a gun. I don't think that's why they became teachers, to carry guns.”
Swisher said he is also “very pro-public education.”
“I don't really think we should be sending state money for vouchers,” said Swisher. “We should be spending that money on the state schools. Banking on better schools is the only way we're going to move ahead as a nation. Improve and spend more money.”
Swisher said overall, he is in favor of taking time to talk through differences between people instead of talking past each other.
“We can't be so polarized in this state. We've got to come together and talk about issues. That's where it comes in handy to be moderate because you have to be able to talk about the hard issues, as well as the easy issues. And I'm just proud of being a Hoosier. I'll be proud to be your senator. I'll work hard for you,” said Swisher. “I like getting out into the community. That was part of my job as a State Trooper when I was up north by Gary. It was community-oriented policing and I used to go into the neighborhoods and listen to the people and have town halls and find out their concerns and what they're worried about and what they'd like to see and go about getting it done. And we'd bring members of the community together where they could ask questions of different officeholders. I was big into community policing. I want to get back into communities.”