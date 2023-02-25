Jim and Betty Hahn of Stevensville celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary recently with family and friends.
Jim Hahn and the former Betty Hearn were married on Feb. 14, 1953, in Benton Harbor.
Their children are Suzanne (David) Cartwright of Rolling Meadows, Ill., Janice (Chris) Xanthos of Georgetown, Texas, and Jim (Lieu) Hahn of Granger, Ind.
They have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mr. Hahn was employed by Gast Manufacturing Co. for 44 years, retiring in 1994.
He served in the Korean War and is a member of the Stevensville American Legion Post 568 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1137, Benton Harbor.
Mrs. Hahn retired from Whirlpool Corp. in 1994 after 20 years.