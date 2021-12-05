To the editor,
All hail the servers. (Human, that is).
The best part of today was the moment when I was still half asleep and half awake. Neither rules or reality were demanding my attention. For unknown reasons I found my first thoughts focused on servers.
To help readers stay with me, my mind was actually dwelling on human servers. The kind you meet at Big Boy, or Clem's, or Meijer or Filbrandt. Not the kind that exist in computer networks, answering systems and vending machines.
Suddenly, my foggy brain shouted out loud: “Servers are the most important people in the world.”
Why are servers so important? Well, they give me a smile. That promises pleasantness.
Perhaps in the smile, perhaps in another way, they give me recognition. That offers a human-to- human relationship, and I need human relationship.
They become the “go-between” and fulfill my specified need.
They “double check,” and make certain, if I have another need, that it is fulfilled.
Finally, they total the “tab,” which allows me the opportunity to make this relationship a pleasant one for everybody.
So I repeat: All hail the servers (human, that is).
Al Coe
South Haven