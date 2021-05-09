To the editor,
My wife Sharon and I had a pleasant surprise when we were informed by one of Compton Inc. employees and the City of South Haven that our trash containers would be picked up at our door and taken to Superior Street to be emptied and then returned to our door.
The city has contracted with Compton to resurface and make other upgrades to Hubbard Street, where our home is located, and several other roads in the area.
Sharon and I are both in our 80s and have had major joint surgery.
So again, thanks to the City of South Haven, Todd Plochocki and Compton Inc employees.
Robert G. Overheul
South Haven