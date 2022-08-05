JONESBORO — An open Jonesboro City Council seat attracted a candidate on the first day of the filing period, according to information from the Craighead County Clerk’s Office.
Kier Heyl, a tech lead programmer at Rural Sourcing Inc., filed Wednesday for the Ward 1 seat being vacated by Charles Frierson.
Two incumbent council members, Dr. Charles Coleman in Ward 2 and John Street in Ward 4, have also filed for re-election.
Under a new procedure approved by voters in May, this year’s candidates for Position 1 on the Jonesboro council will be elected by voters from within the boundaries of their wards, rather than citywide. Candidates for Position 2 will be elected in 2024 and will continue to be elected citywide.
City Attorney Carol M. Duncan has also filed for re-election in Jonesboro.
Elsewhere in Craighead County, Bono Mayor Danny C. Shaw has filed for another term.
Two incumbent council members, Rick Walters, Ward 1, Position 2; and William Carr, Ward 3, Position 2, also filed for re-election.
Paula Morrison Martin is seeking the position of Bay clerk-treasurer. Robert W. Burgess seeks re-election to the Ward 3, Position 2 council seat. William Carr is running for the council representing Ward 3, position 2.
David Gambill was the first candidate to file for a municipal position at Brookland. He’s seeking re-election in Ward 3, position 2.
No one had filed as a candidate for mayor at Egypt, but the remaining positions have candidates.
Linda Annette Upton seeks the recorder-treasurer position being vacated by Joy Lingo, while Lingo seeks to replace Upton on the town council, position 3. Incumbent council members Victoria Crotts, Gary Barr, Lila Simmons and Della Annette Hufstedler filed their petitions for re-election to their respective seats.
Lake City Mayor Cameron Tate has filed for re-election to a full term. Tate was elected to complete the unexpired term of Jon Milligan after he was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2020.
Lisa Maynard Sitz is seeking another term as clerk-treasurer at Lake City and Brenda Hutcheson is running for re-election to the city council, Ward 1, Position 2.
At Monette, Mayor Bob Blankenship is seeking re-election.
Other incumbents seeking re-election at Monette are: Recorder/Treasurer Terry L. Thomas and council members Gary Qualls (W1,P1); Kristian Nuckles, W1,P2); Aaron Uthoff (W2P1); Brandon Decker (W2,P2); and Ethan Ivy (W3,P1).
Early filers for school board include Timothy Steward, Jonesboro Zone 3; Harry Harvey III, Nettleton Zone 3; Dr Kristy Rowe, Valley View Zone 3; and Christy McKeel, Valley View Zone 4.
The filing period ends at noon next Wednesday.