Connor LeGault rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another as Buchanan beat Benton Harbor 34-22 on Friday to claim the Lakeland Conference football championship.
Buchanan (4-0 Lakeland, 7-1) rushed for 261 yards. Leland Payne led the way with 121, Nico Finn added 82, and LeGault had 45. Benton Harbor (2-2, 4-4) scored first to take an 8-0 lead, but the Bucks answered with 28 straight points.
Benton Harbor had 207 yards passing. The Tigers likely need a win at Constantine in their final regular-season game to have a shot at a playoff berth.
Portage Northern 42, Lakeshore 6
Lakeshore’s Matt Vaughn completed an 88-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Griffiths for the game’s opening score, but that was all that went right for the Lancers in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference matchup.
XaVier Tyus led Portage Northern (4-2 SMAC, 5-3) with 183 yards and three touchdowns rushing. The Huskies scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and four in the second, and neither team produced points in the running-clock second half.
Vaughn finished with 120 yards passing and 77 rushing for Lakeshore (3-3, 3-5), which wraps up the regular season with a home game against Portage Central next week.