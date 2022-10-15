A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury. That came two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar. Wilson said the juror took his decision well. The 24-year-old Bellar and two co-defendants are charged in state court in Jackson, Michigan, with providing material support for a terrorist act.