The 2020 Chicago Auto Show is history, but the largest and best attended auto show in the U.S. once again showed the way for putting on a terrific event that keeps attendees happy and returning each year. My son Rob and I certainly had a grand time on our annual visit. With other major auto shows experiencing signs of stress with diminished attendance by enthusiasts and decreased participation from automakers, the Chicago show seems to be bucking the negative trends of late at sites like Detroit, Frankfort and other venues and continues to be a great success. As usual, McCormick Place was chock-full of hundreds and hundreds of cars and trucks from both domestic and foreign auto manufacturers. That said, I did notice that there were signs that even Chicago bore the brunt of some automaker’s deciding to abandon the traditional auto show as a worthwhile venue to hawk their wares. Noticeably absent at the show was representation from automakers BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Mini and Volvo.
I’m beginning to scratch a new car itch as the numbers on my Verano’s odometer edges further and further beyond the 100,000 mark. Before my trip to Chicago on Valentine’s Day, I had prepared a list of vehicle candidates that I wanted to check out. The list included both vehicles that I might consider purchasing to replace my Buick sedan, but also of some of the recently introduced cars and trucks that I had not yet seen “in the metal.” The latter vehicles included the 2021 Chevy Suburban/Tahoe, GMC Yukon/Yukon XL, Chrysler Pacifica and Cadillac CT4/CT5. On my list of candidates to replace my Verano included a bevy of compact crossovers including the Mazda CX-30, Buick Encore GX, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue and Kona, Ford Escape, Subaru CrossTrek, VW Touran and Chevy Trailblazer. With the exception of the Ford, Subaru and VW offerings, nearly all of the nameplates mentioned are brand spanking new, many seen by my eyes for the first time at the show.
Several on my to-buy list didn’t pass the “love” test but a few did ... and one was a surprise front-runner. The top five final candidates include the Mazda CX-30, Kia Seltos, Chevy Trailblazer, Ford Escape and the Buick Encore GX. All are very nicely designed crossovers. They are the size I want in my small, one-car garage and all are nicely designed. Each has a couple of design features that I wish I could change, but overall all are acceptable from an exterior design standpoint. Thankfully, even these less expensive crossover offerings have an amazing number of standard safety features that are important to me. All can be purchased significantly below the national $35,000 average price paid here in the U.S. for a new vehicle. I went into McCormick assuming the all-new Buick Encore would be a frontrunner for my affections. I had seen photos of the car and liked what I saw. At the end of the day, however, the Encore’s divisional sibling the Chevy Trailblazer won my affections, with the surprising all-new Kia Seltos taking the second spot.
Chevrolet’s all-new Trailblazer was the last compact crossover that I visited and it is a deal-maker. Based on the same platform as the Buick Encore GX, it pushes all of the buttons that I want in a new car. Like all crossovers it surprises with its abundance of utility features like higher seating position, big space behind the front seats and wide open back hatch. Two non-functional features that I demand in a new vehicle are also found on the Trailblazer: It can be ordered with a two-tone exterior paint treatment and it comes with an interior option that is not black. The Trailblazer is a very nice looking vehicle. I haven’t been able to determine if its good looks were created in a design studio here in the States or in Korea, where the vehicle is built. It doesn’t matter – the little crossover looks great from all angles and is priced very competitively. I’d love it in my driveway.
That said, another Korean-designed and built crossover also earned my affections. Kia Automotive of late has been on a roll and its sales, even in a somewhat sluggish sales market, have been on the rise. Almost out of nowhere, Kia created and brought to market the Seltos and the compact crossover is just now arriving in dealership lots. Sized very similar to the Trailblazer, it too offers all the things I want in my new car. The Seltos gives the Trailblazer a run for the money in the subjective “looks” department, but my preference for owning a vehicle with a domestic automaker’s name on it gave the Chevy the edge. All the other crossover candidates are impressive. Some missed the cut simply because they only came with a black interior (like the handsome, inexpensive Mazda CX-30) while others missed the cut because of price or safety (lack of) content.
I wondered while in the Ford truck display what my late dad would have said if I told him that I saw a pickup truck at the show with a sticker price of $107,000 (a Harley-Davidson package). I recall back in the day when he was dismayed when a loaf of bread reached a dollar. I’m guessing he paid around $1,800 for his 1959 Chevy Fleetside pickup. A sticker price of $107,000 is a long way from $1,800!
As always, I have a few car show observations to share.
There was a surprising lack of apparent interest in the yet-to-be-built Mustang Mach E all-electric crossover. Being all-new and being a Mustang, I expected the car to draw show-goers in droves. The single model on display only drew a few lookers. That is a mystery to me. No mystery was the enormous interest in the $750,000 Ford GT Carbon Liquid supercar. This special edition model has no paint on the body’s carbon fiber surface. It’s a stunner.
This year Toyota and Jeep were joined by VW in providing an indoor “test track” so show-goers could wait in line and take a ride in a new Camry, Wrangler, Touran or other nameplate. Providing butts-in-seat experiences to potential customers seems to be a growing trend at auto shows in the past few years.
The hands-down winner of the most eye catching new vehicle was the stunning Hyundai Sonata. Both son Rob and I agreed on this selection. Rob noted its “super looks, lux interior and neat solar roof feature.” With the exception of the overwrought grille shape, it was just about perfect in every way. The outstanding Sonata is further proof that the Hyundai/Kia twin divisions are on a roll presently. Both brands are introducing great looking and well-executed vehicles and winning accolades left and right from buyers, car buff magazines and customer satisfaction survey companies like J. D. Powers and Associates.
It appears that Korea has replaced Japan as the new “it” country producing automobiles to capture the attention of consumer’s eyes and, more importantly, the contents of their pocketbooks. Can one assume that in the near future China will be next in line? There were no Chinese automakers represented (not counting the China-built Buick Envision) in Chicago this year, but a number of the country’s automakers are making moves to enter the U.S. market later this year or next. Stay tuned.
Trivia answer: Excel, introduced in 1986.