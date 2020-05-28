2020 – Mikaela Owen, Bridgman

2019 – Courtney Farrish, St. Joseph

2018 – Anna Fischer, St. Joseph

2017 – Emily Witkowski, Michigan Lutheran

2016 – Kysre Gondrezick, Benton Harbor

2015 – Kalabrya Gondrezick, Benton Harbor

2014 – Jade Madison, New Buffalo

2013 – Megan Hiler, Lakeshore

2012 – Lena Madison, New Buffalo

2011 – Katie Mavis, St. Joseph

2010 – Andrea Hiler, Watervliet

2009 – Rachel Sheffer, Watervliet and Destiny Williams, Benton Harbor

2008 – Kendra Zache, Brandywine

2007 – Andrea Balsis, Coloma

2006 – Sarah Sheffer, Watervliet

2005 – Kim Gear, Watervliet

2004 – Carlee Maddox, St. Joseph

2003 – Karla Mast, New Buffalo

2002 – Abby Gephart, Michigan Lutheran

2001 – LaTonya Coates, Bangor

2000 – Molly Kamp, Lakeshore

1999 – Ann Platz, Grace Christian

1998 – Amanda Wolke, Lakeshore

1997 – Sarah Behnke, Lakeshore

1996 – Katy Kamp, Lakeshore

1995 – Kim Knuth, St. Joseph

1994 – Susan Behnke, Lakeshore

1993 – Melissa Garland, Michigan Lutheran

1992 – Laura Strefling, River Valley

1991 – Letitia Bowen, Buchanan

1990 – Andrea Alexander, Brandywine

1989 – Kelly Rose, Lake Michigan Catholic

1988 – Maureen Nelligan, Lake Michigan Catholic

1987 – Julie Brackenridge, Lakeshore

1986 – Julie Radke, St. Joseph

1985 – Lisa Harvey, Benton Harbor

1984 – Carol Mensinger, Lakeshore

1983 – Karen Takacs, Lake Michigan Catholic