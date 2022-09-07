Masquerade at the Square tickets available
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Tickets are on sale for the Berrien County Historical Association’s Masquerade on the Square fundraiser.
This year’s event will be held Oct. 13 at the History Center at Courthouse Square under the waning hunter’s moon. Tickets are $50 per person or $450 for a table of ten and are open to those 18 years of age and older. Ticket sales includes food and drink, trick or treating opportunities, dancing, a silent auction, old fashioned games and photo opportunities. Costumes are not required but there will be a costume contest for those who participate.
Funds raised from this evening will support the BCHA’s on-going efforts to preserve and share the history of Berrien County.
To purchase tickets online, go to: https://bit.ly/3RqwSAD.
Ankli to discuss renovation projects
ST. JOSEPH — Business owner Ken Ankli will present histories of two of his renovation projects in downtown Benton Harbor at the Heritage History Lecture Series at the Heritage Museum and Cultural Center in St. Joseph.
Ankli’s lecture, titled “Upstairs, Downtown – A Short Study in Urban Alchemy,” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21. He will discuss his work renovating the former Brammall Supply Company and the Sheffield Drug Store. He will trace the history of the building, its owners, and his efforts to add life to the neighborhood known as the Benton Harbor Arts District.
The Heritage History Lecture Series is free and open to the public.
Lake Effect Jazz Band to perform Sept. 24
ST. JOSEPH — The Lake Effect Jazz Big Band wraps up its 2022 summer concert season at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad Street. Online tickets with reserved cabaret seating at $15 and general admission of $12 are available at Ticketstripe.com/Lakeeffectjazz.. Tickets at the door for each performance will be $15. A cash bar and light snacks will be available.
Now in its 22nd year, the Lake Effect Jazz Big Band continues to be one of the premier big bands in the Midwest. Specializing in new arrangements of classic standards, new compositions for contemporary big bands and golden oldies, the band will be performing music from the libraries of Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basic and others.
The band is led by Steven L. Reed, retired instrumental music teacher for the St. Joseph Public Schools. Several members of the band are current or retired music educators and jazz education is a priority for Lake Effect Jazz.
Joining the band for the Box Factory concert will be solo vocalists Becky Selvidge and Andrew Fisher. Each will be featured individually as well as together in popular jazz standards ranging from Broadway show tunes to the “American Songbook.”
For more information about the Lake Effect Jazz Big Band, visit http://www.lakeeffectjazz.org.