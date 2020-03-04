The Michigan 2020 primary election is less than a week away. Some of you were not aware of this. Some of you don’t care. Some of you won’t vote. Some of you think our system is utterly, irrevocably broken, and it’s easy to understand why. All of this, however, does not mean you should skip out on voting next Tuesday.
Your vote matters. Your voice matters. Even if you have no opinion, and you simply have no regard for the outcome of the election, you are still part of this society and in order to gain an accurate representation of the will of the people, every able person should participate in our country’s democratic process.
There are skeptics who claim that the process is flawed and that votes are somehow cast illegally, therefore they refuse to appear at their local polling location for any election. These people seem unaware of how easy it is to become an active contributor to the voting process. Did you know that by reaching out to your local voting location, you could potentially become a certified election inspector and actually be one of the parties responsible for your community’s election process? The process is free and straightforward, and people as young as 16 years old can participate. Additionally, you get paid for your work during the day of the election. Most employers will grant employees the day off to serve at their local precinct on voting day. If your faith in the voting process is flailing, this is a solution that allows you input, provides you with a means to see the validation process, and ensure that local elections are conducted with integrity. Additionally, it will be easy for you to vote because you’re already on site, if you’re serving in your designated voting location.
Some people don’t vote because they believe it to be a day-ruining chore. Perhaps there are locations where the line to vote appears daunting and endless, so the idea of wasting away while casting a vote seems futile when the chosen candidate eventually loses. Most voting locations work like a well oiled machine, and are capable of moving people through quite efficiently, especially when voters are educated and informed about the candidates before they enter the booth. Once a ballot is complete, submitting the ballot is easy and they even give you a sticker at the end.
For people who don’t vote because they do not believe the vote of one person can make any difference in our world, please do this: imagine if there are millions of other people out there that would vote for the same candidate as you, and you all decide to abstain from voting for the same reason. The extra half hour of sleep in the morning won’t feel quite as nice as contributing to a better future for our country. The extra half hour of television time after dinner that evening will not care about the issues that directly impact your family, your community and you. Take that time and give it to the candidate that you believe will do their best to make your life better.
Surely, there is no perfect candidate on the ballot. We will likely never find a politician that we can say we emphatically agree with on every single issue. That’s because humans are complex beings with unique perspectives and multiple dimensions of needs and desires. No two will ever be identical when it comes to values and beliefs. Sometimes we have to put our faith in the next best thing, or the closest match, or the monster that scares us the least.
Not voting in today’s current political climate is borderline shameful. You need to vote like it’s the last thing you’ll do. Vote like it’s 1999 and Y2K is back. Even if you genuinely have no preference about who leads our country, surely you know a person who cannot vote yet, and they might. Ask a child who they would vote for, and then go give them a voice. Voting is a luxury that many people around the world do not enjoy, and Americans take it for granted constantly. If you’re not voting, you better not be complaining. If you’re not voting, what is it that you think you are doing?