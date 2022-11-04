James Franklin Ellis Jr “Jim” 59, of Shelbyville, passed away on Monday October 31, 2022, at Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
James was a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother. He was a Facilities Director for IndyGo. James loved to travel, go out to eat, dance, ride his Harley, play chess, listen to live music, and spend time with his family.
James is survived by his mother, Della Ellis; daughter, Kim Alte (Danny); son, James Ellis III (Ashley); daughter, Ashley Ellis (Michelle); son, Nick Ellis (Bailey); daughter, Nicki Ellis; sisters, Ranae Wright, Chrissy Collins, Kathleen Cheshier (Kelly); bother, Matt Ellis (Heidi); 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his father James Ellis Sr.
Funeral services will be held at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Road on Sunday, November 6th, 2022 at 12:00 PM with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM.