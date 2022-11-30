John F. "Jeff" Lee, 69, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Hartford City, IN. passed away at 8:55 AM on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. He was born on Saturday, Sep. 26, 1953, in Colorado Springs, CO. Jeff was a high school graduate of Mitchell High School, Colorado Springs, CO. He spent his early years in Colorado Springs before serving his country in the US Army for 3 years. He moved to Hartford City, IN. in 1975 and lived there for 20 years before moving to Indianapolis, IN. Jeff was a tool & die machinist and loved watching sports.
