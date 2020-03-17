John E. “Jack” Snover, 85 of Huntington passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Heritage Pointe of Huntington. Jack was a 1953 graduate of Huntington High School. He had attended Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania through a scholarship for swimming. He was a member of Central Christian Church where he served for many years as an Elder and Deacon. Jack owned and operated Sweetser Lumber Company in Marion from 1976-1997. He later worked as a sales representative for All-American Homes in Decatur. He had served on The City of Huntington Plan Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals. Jack had also served on The City of Huntington Economic Development Committee and the CDC Platt Committee. He loved to go fishing and hunting.
He was born on January 1, 1935 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the son of Raymond and Deana (Yokum) Snover.
He was united in marriage to Carolyn Sue Burnworth on June 18, 1955 at the Congregational Christian Church. Carolyn preceded him in death on April 15, 2013. He later married Joanie S. Veach on February 6, 2016 in Huntington. His wife survives.
Additional survivors include two sons: Scott (Yolanda) Snover of Fort Wayne; Jeff (Rhonda) Snover of North Manchester; a daughter: Julie (Glen) Lahr of Roanoke; two stepsons: Rob (Karen) Veach of Warsaw; Darin Veach of Huntington; a brother: Donald (Susan) Snover of Tucson, AZ; six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, nine step grandchildren and six step great grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and a brother: Bill Snover.
There will be no visitation or services.
Interment will be at a later date at the Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Huntington.
Memorial donations can be made out to Central Christian Church in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
