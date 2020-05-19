John W. Hibbert, 83 of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital. John was a 1954 graduate of Roanoke High School. He worked at W&W Concrete for 43 years, retiring in 2002. He was a member of the Ageless Iron Tractor Club. John was an avid Golf player and for many years played softball. He also pitched horseshoes, square danced and enjoyed bowling. His hobbies were, Antique Tractors and Gas Engines.
He was born on December 21, 1936 in Huntington, the son of Vaughn and Ruth (Garber) Hibbert.
He was united in marriage to Mary Ann L. Frantz on November 24, 1956 in Roanoke, Indiana. Mary Ann survives.
Additional survivors include: two sons: James (Kristi Garcia) Hibbert of Roanoke; Philip Hibbert of Huntington; two daughters: Sandra (Rick) Sindelar of Ft. Myers, FL; Kimberly (Paul) Smith of Ft. Wayne; eleven grandchildren: Amber, Chelsey, Cheyann, Levi, Jocelyn, Lucas, Caleb, Melissa, Justin, Ashley, Chelsi and seventeen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Public visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, Indiana. We will be following the CDC’s guidelines for Social Distancing and Social Gathering Limits.
Private family funeral service will be held at Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel.
Interment will be at the Glenwood Cemetery in Roanoke at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made out to either St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology, Roanoke Volunteer Fire Department or to Roanoke Park Department all in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
