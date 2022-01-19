St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. High 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.