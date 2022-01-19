Joy I. Ernstes, 92, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at Ashford Place Health Campus in Shelbyville.
She was born August 9, 1929, in Clarksville, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Alice (Jessup) Price. On September 23, 1950, she married Alfred Ernstes, and he preceded her in death on May 25, 1995.
Joy is survived by her daughters, Barbara Dalton and husband, Bart, of Lakewood, Washington, Alyce Gobel and husband, Mike, and Lydia Phillips, both of Shelbyville, Joyce Hatton and husband, Aaron, of Greensburg; daughter-in-law, Theresa Ernstes of Shelbyville; grandchildren, B. D. Dalton and wife, Michelle, Breanna Giove and husband, Joe, Dallas Phillips and wife, Heather, Trey Ernstes and wife, Jennifer, Jaron Hatton and wife, Sarah and Jennica Heckler and husband, Daniel; great-grandchildren, Max Dalton, Talia Dalton, Dalton Giove, Izzabella Giove, Spencer Phillips, Braeden Phillips, Jordyn Lynnae Ernstes, Ruby Elizabeth Heckler and Dylan Benjamin Heckler; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
In addition to Alfred, Joy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ben Ernstes Jr.; granddaughter, Katie Ernstes; son-in-law, Rick Phillips; sisters, Virginia Warfield and Juanita Shanholtz; and brother, Francis Price.
Joy graduated in 1947 from Shelbyville High School.
She was an active member of Evangelical United Church of Christ.
Joy formerly worked as a nurses aide at Heritage House Convalescent Center from 1976 until retiring in 1994. She enjoyed volunteering at the Hospice of Shelby County Thrift Shop.
She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, painting, reading and making cards for the church card ministry.
The biggest joy in her life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2630 S. Miller St., Shelbyville, Indiana 46176.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Saturday at the church, with Rev. Charles Jordan officiating.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Services have been entrusted to Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ben Ernstes Community Fund in care of the Blue River Community Foundation, 54 W. Broadway St., Shelbyville, Indiana 46176 or the Evangelical United Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be shared with Joy’s family at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.