BENTON HARBOR — Kinexus Group was recently named one of the 2021 Best Nonprofits To Work For in the nation for the fifth year in a row.
The Nonprofit Times partnered with Best Companies Group to identify nonprofit organizations that have excelled in creating quality workplaces.
This awards program is designed to identify and honor the top 50 employers in the nonprofit industry. Kinexus Group is ranked No. 39 among the leading nonprofits in the nation.
Nonprofits from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine Best Nonprofits To Work For.
The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated organization’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth 25 percent of the evaluation.
The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth 75 percent of the evaluation. The combined scores determined the top nonprofits and the final ranking.
Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and determined the ranking.
Public announcement of the entire list and rankings was published by The Nonprofit Times on Monday.