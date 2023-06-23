Kiwannis

Pictured left to right: Grace deBest (Lakeshore HS), Sarika Kona (Lakeshore HS), Ananya Bommineni (Lakeshore HS), Alana Voglewede (St. Joseph HS), and Hannah Plukas (Bridgman HS) were recipients of scholarships

 Photo provided

ST. JOSEPH/BENTON HARBOR — The St. Joseph/Benton Harbor Kiwanis Club announces its 2023 St. Joseph Foundation Scholarship recipients. The recipients are all Key Club members and will receive a $4,800 over four years:

Grace deBest, Lakeshore High School

Sarika Kona, Lakeshore High School

Ananya Bommineni, Lakeshore High School

Alana Voglewede, St. Joseph High School

Hannah Plukas, Bridgman High School

The Foundation was started in 1965 by Kiwanis member, Myron Wolcott and has presented scholarships each year. With this group, the foundation has given one million dollars in scholarships to our local high schoolers.