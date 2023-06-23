ST. JOSEPH/BENTON HARBOR — The St. Joseph/Benton Harbor Kiwanis Club announces its 2023 St. Joseph Foundation Scholarship recipients. The recipients are all Key Club members and will receive a $4,800 over four years:
Grace deBest, Lakeshore High School
Sarika Kona, Lakeshore High School
Ananya Bommineni, Lakeshore High School
Alana Voglewede, St. Joseph High School
Hannah Plukas, Bridgman High School
The Foundation was started in 1965 by Kiwanis member, Myron Wolcott and has presented scholarships each year. With this group, the foundation has given one million dollars in scholarships to our local high schoolers.