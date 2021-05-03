Larry J. Quinn, 79 of Andrews passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his residence.
Larry was born on July 28, 1941 in Huntington County, the son of the late Kenneth and Mary (Bradburn) Quinn.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 3 pm – 7 pm at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, Indiana.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10 am at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel.
Interment will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Andrews, Indiana.