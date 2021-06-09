In 1996, my wife, Ginger, and I moved into Southwest Michigan. I worked at the Whirlpool St. Joe Tech Center, and one day I saw that Lake Michigan College had a booth in the lunchroom inviting engineers to apply for teaching various classes as adjunct instructors.
LMC offers many majors leading to an associate degree in a variety of fields. I applied and started teaching algebra-based physics at the LMC MTEC (Manufacturing & Technology Enterprise Center) building and now in the LMC Hanson Technology Center.
At church in the late ’90s, Ginger and I had the pleasure of watching a video series titled “That the World May Know” by Ray Vander Laan. His vision was that if you have a sense of the land and culture from which it sprang, you will more appreciate and understand the Bible. Similarly, as I learned more about the programs, staff and students at LMC Hanson Technology Center, I appreciate that this educational jewel is right here in our community.
Typical students are working toward an associate degree on the Benton Harbor campus with a focus on manufacturing, technology or energy. The knowledge and skills acquired are just as important to Southwest Michigan as the retail businesses and beaches. Skilled trades education empowers individuals and enables local manufacturers. The positive impact of having world-class skilled trades education available locally is indispensable. This may be a good place to mention that no one associated with LMC (other than myself) has been involved in this article. I simply want to let Southwest Michiganders know about this gem right here in our area.
The associate technology programs include engineering technology, machine tool, welding production, mechatronics and apprenticeships in cooperation with local employers. Associate degrees require 60 credit hours including general education in things like English composition, social sciences, introduction to humanities/fine arts, mathematics and physics. After that come the courses for the major that include machine tooling, programmable controllers, robotics, industrial safety, welding, semiconductors, digital electronics, electrical codes and residential wiring. Facilities for the core courses include state of the art welding equipment, CNC machines and electrical equipment.
Additionally, there is a fabrication lab open to the public for ages 8 and up with appropriate supervision for minors. The Fab Lab is a fabrication workshop with access to computer-aided design software, laser cutters, 3D printers, a CNC router and an embroidery machine. I plan to take my grandson there this summer to learn how to use the laser cutter and 3D printers. He likes the combination of CAD programming and then fabricating a 3D print of the object he designed.
I have now been teaching the technical physics class for 20 years. At first, I was interested in doing something meaningful and intrigued by the possibility of teaching physics. I used to joke that I was teaching physics for fun! That was always good for a chuckle and a head-shake from Ginger and amused looks from friends at church.
Through my involvement as a teacher, I got to know the staff. My previous boss completed his doctorate and is now the dean over the Hanson Technology Center. My current boss and the other full-time staff are dedicated academic professionals of the highest quality.
While only some of the programs require my class, I estimate that I have had more than 500 students come through physics. I got to know them through the eyes of a teacher answering questions and grading their homework and tests. With many, I shared stories and learned about their families and their dreams for the future. One year, two students invited Ginger and I to their wedding. Another got a job at a nuclear power plant in South Carolina and looked me up during a visit back home.And I regularly see students around town.
The men and women in these programs are smart and dedicated. Most are working while attending classes, coming in after work for the physics night class from 6 to 10 p.m. The positive impact that they end up having on our community cannot be measured. If you have taken my class, you have my utmost respect and it was my privilege to meet you. Nothing can ever take away the skills, reasoning and enlightenment that comes with your education.
So, 25 years ago, Ginger and I moved into Southwest Michigan. It has been a wonderful place to live and prosper. We have shops and restaurants, beaches, medical, businesses, power plants and manufacturers. And we have a world-class source of skilled trades education at the LMC Hanson Technology Center. The programs ready students for careers in manufacturing and energy.
As the workplace rises out of the pandemic, there promises to be a lot of jobs. The demand for skilled trades isn’t going anywhere. After all, a skilled trade job at a nuclear power plant, tool and die shop, line electrician or at an automation manufacturer can’t be outsourced to another country or accomplished in Zoom meetings.
If that interests you, maybe I’ll see you in physics class someday!