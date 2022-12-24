Dec. 27: Blood Drive
The Huntington City- Township Public Library is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive at 12:30-5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Library Room, 255 W. Park Drive, Huntington.
Dec. 29-30: HNHS Holiday Hoops
Huntington North High School invites the public to the 2022 Boys Varsity Basketball Holiday Hoops Tournament on Thur., Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30. Come and see teams from HNHS, FW Snider HS, Indy Arsenal Tech HS, New Haven HS, Mishawaka HS and Merrillville HS play in the tourney. Spectators can purchase a ticket available at both online at https://hnhs.hccsc.k12. in.us/athletics closer to the event and cash sales for the event for Thursday, Dec. 29, $10 for all games on this day per person and Friday, Dec. 30 for $6 per person. Enter the gym at Door 28, 450 MacGahan St., Huntington.
Dec. 28: Huntington mobile pantry
The Farm Wagon mobile pantry will be open at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 1330 S. Jefferson St., Huntington, every Wednesday; and at 1 p.m. Tuesday, every Tuesday, at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St., Markle. For more information, call 260-477-3696 or visit www.chfb.org.
Jan. 1: First Day Hike
Join Upper Wabash Interpretive Services’ staff for a First Day Hike, 10 a.m., Sun., Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. at Salamonie Lake, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews, 46702. Dress for the weather. Families and friendly dogs on leashes are welcome. Call 260-468-2127 for advance registration.
Jan. 4: Municipal candidate filings
Candidates filing for municipal primary elections begins at the Huntington County Courthouse. This includes fining by a town convention having a population of less than 3,500. It is also the first day an independent or minor party candidate may file a petition of nomination with a county voter registration office for verification no of petition signatures and to declare intent to be a write-in candidate for the municipal election.
Jan. 11: HU Foundation Breakfast
HU Foundation Breakfast on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, where we will hear from Monte Sieberns, owner of Z103.com. Monte “The Music Man” Sieberns has revived Huntington’s Z103 radio station, so it has an online presence. RSVP no later than Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at www.huntington.edu/FoundationRSVP online only.
Jan. 14: Eagle watch
Salamonie Lake’s Raptor Center and Friends of the Upper Wabash Interpretive Service is its Mississinewa Lake’s Annual Sunrise Eagle Watch, Saturday, Jan. 14 and Saturday, 21, followed by Breakfast with the Birds, freewill donation. Register by calling 260-468-2127 and an entry fee to the center may apply.
Jan. 20: Eagle watch
Salamonie Lake’s Raptor Center and Friends of the Upper Wabash Interpretive Service is its Mississinewa Lake’s Annual Sunrise Eagle Watch, Saturday, 21, followed by Breakfast with the Birds, freewill donation.
Register by calling 260-468-2127 and an entry fee to the center may apply.