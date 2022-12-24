Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. High 17F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Light snow with gusty winds at times. Significant blowing and drifting snow. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.