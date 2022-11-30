Dec. 1: Visit Santa
Visit with Santa, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Huntington Parkview YMCA, 1160 W. 500 N., Huntington.
Dec. 2: Markle’s Christmas in Our Town
The town of Markle will be holding its annual holiday celebration, from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, which includes many holiday activities, and a 7:15 p.m. lighting of the streetlights. Then Saturday, Dec. 3, Markle Antique Mall Christmas shopping, starting at 9 a.m.
Dec. 2-3: Christmas in Roanoke
Come join the Christmas of Village of Roanoke from 5-7 p.m. with a lighted parade starting at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, shopping, pony rides and more to celebrate the holiday. Then join in on the holiday activities Saturday, Dec. 3, with extended shopping hours.
Dec: 2-3: Tis the Season at HU
Zurcher Auditorium and Huntington University presents performers sing and dance their way through holiday films for Christmas spirit for all ages 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 at Huntington University’s Merillat Center for the Arts at 2303 College Ave., Huntington. For box office information, call 260-359-4261 or visit www.huntington.edu/tisthe season. Ticket prices are $13 for adults, $10 for seniors, $6 for children 12 and under.
Dec. 2-4: Musical at the Pulse
Showing at Warren’s Pulse Opera House is the musical Annie Jr., and shows are 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, and at 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Pulse, 127 1/2 Wayne St., Warren. Call 260-375-7017 for more information or reserve your tickets, when they become available, at www.pulse operahouse.org online only.
Dec. 3: HNHS Hall of Fame Induction
The ceremony to induct the new members to the Huntington North High School Hall of Fame will be held at North Arena during halftime of the Saturday, Dec. 3, Huntington North boys basketball game. A reception will be held for Hall of Fame inductees and their families on the upper deck of the west end of the arena where fans and community members are invited to meet them before the game from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Dec. 4: Lights to Remember
Parkview Huntington Hospital and Parkview Huntington Foundation will host Lights to Remember to offer comfort to people missing loved ones who have passed away, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, in the hospital’s main lobby at 2001 Stults Road, Huntington. Information is available http://www.parkview.com/light storemember and registration is required by Monday, Nov. 28.
Dec. 5: Luncheon
The Senior Luncheon will be held at noon, Monday, Dec. 5, at the Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center at 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews, for anyone age 50 or older beginning to plan their spring plantings. A Christmas nature craft will be constructed to take home.
The program begins with a carry-in meal at noon. Guests should bring a side dish to share, a beverage and their own table service.
The main dish, Chicken alfredo lasagna, is provided and a donation accepted to defray costs. Seating is limited. Call 260-468-2127 for a reservation.
Dec. 7: Huntington mobile pantry
The Farm Wagon mobile pantry will be open at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 1330 S. Jefferson St., Huntington.
For more information, call 260-477-3696 or visit www.chfb.org for updates.
Dec. 10: Santa at the Fairgrounds
Join the Huntington County 4-H Fair Board 10 a.m. to noon, Sat., Dec. 10, for complementary pictures with Santa at the Huntington Fairgrounds, 63 East Taylor Street, Huntington, IN, and take time to make crafts, decorate cookies, play mini golf, spend story time with Mrs. Claus and see live animals to name a few activities.
Dec. 10: Stillwater Winterlude
The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center will hold Winterlude, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 10, at 910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN, as winter is a challenging season to carry grief. RSVP by calling 260-435-3261 or email Shawyna Koorsen@stillwater-hospice.org.
Dec. 10-11: Christmas at the Forks
The Historic Forks of the Wabash invites the community to Christmas at the Forks breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. Sat., Dec. 10, followed on Sun., Dec. 11 with a Christmas Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., Dec. 11 call 260-356-1903 or visit Forks of the Wabash for tickets at 3011 W. Park Drive in Huntington.
Dec. 14: Student DAR Good Citizen award
The Samuel Huntington Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites its members and the public to help honor the 2022-23 HNHS student DAR Good Citizen, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wed., Dec. 14, at the Cafe of Hope, 900 E. State St, Huntington, IN 46750.
Dec. 14: Huntington mobile pantry
Dec. 17: DAR Mt. Calvary Wreaths Ceremony
The Samuel Huntington Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites its members and the public to the National Wreaths Across America Day Ceremony placing of wreaths, starting at noon, Sat., Dec. 17, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 5025 N. Goshen Road, Huntington, IN.
Dec. 18: DAR Woodlawn Wreaths Ceremony
The Samuel Huntington Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites its members and the public to a wreath ceremony starting at 3 p.m., Sun., Dec. 18, to honor the Bustos brothers of the Vietnam War; Elijah Mitchell, of the Revolutionary War and Larry R. Surran of World War I, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.
Dec. 21: Huntington mobile pantry
Dec. 28: Huntington mobile pantry
