News for You!
Sept. 13-Sept. 27: Farmers Market
The Huntington County Farmers Market is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays through Sept. 27 at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1000 Flaxmill Road, Huntington. Check the Farmer’s Market Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HuntingtonMarket for weather updates.
Sept. 13: Huntington mobile pantry
The Farm Wagon mobile pantry will be open at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 1330 S. Jefferson St., Huntington. Call 260-477-3696 or visit www.chfb.org in case of weather problems.
Sept. 13: B.I.G. Day Golf Outing
B.I.G. Day Golf Outing is planned for registration at 10:30 a.m. and lunch served at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Maple Grove Golf Course, 5961 W. Maple Grove Road, Huntington. A shotgun start at noon where players team up. Golfers will be treated to lunch, dinner and six beverage tickets.
Sept. 14: Downtown Master Plan open house
Huntington City’s first public visioning open house for the downtown area is set for 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Huntington Arts and Entrepreneurial Center, 32 East Franklin Street, Huntington. Residents, business owners, patrons, employees and visitors are invited to stop in to share ideas of what they’d like to see in the downtown area.
Sept. 16: Walk for Hope
The Youth Service Bureau is holding its 12th Annual Walk for Hope to raise funds to educate youth and adults about suicide.
The walk is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Huntington North High School Multi-Purpose Stadium HNHS Track at 450 Macgahan Street, Huntington. It includes donating luminaries in memory of people and to help collect pledges toward a$10,000 goal. The event is free and to host a team and raise funds just email adm@ysbofhuntingtonco.org.
Sept. 16: Third Annual Car Show
Heritage Pointe is holding its Third Annual Heritage Pointe of Huntington Cruiz-in, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1180 W. 500 N, Huntington. For more information or if bringing a car to show call 355-2750 ext. 2214 to RSVP. The event also includes music, fun and ice cream for attendees.
Sept. 19: National Voter Registration Day
Sept. 19, 2023, is National Voter Registration Day. The deadline to register is Oct. 10, 2023, for the upcoming Municipal Election on Nov. 7, 2023. Registration is available at county clerk’s offices or online at IndianaVoters.com.
Sept. 19: Markle mobile pantry
The Farm Wagon mobile pantry will be open at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St., Markle. Call 260-477-3696 or visit www.chfb.org in case of weather.
Sept. 20-Sept. 27: Farmers Market
The Huntington County Farmers Market is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays through Sept. 27 at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1000 Flaxmill Road, Huntington. Check the Farmer’s Market Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HuntingtonMarket for weather updates.
Sept. 20: Huntington mobile pantry
The Farm Wagon mobile pantry will be open at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 1330 S. Jefferson St., Huntington. Call 260-477-3696 or visit www.chfb.org in case of weather problems.
Sept. 23-24: Pioneer Festival
The Forks of the Wabash Pioneer Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. at the Huntington County Fairgrounds Hier’s Park, 547 S. Briant St., Huntington. A worship service is also planned at 9 a.m., Sunday at the park. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 students and kids five and under enter free. Parking is also free. Go online to www.pioneerfestival.org or Facebook for more information.
Sept. 26: Markle mobile pantry
The Farm Wagon mobile pantry will be open at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St., Markle. Call 260-477-3696 or visit www.chfb.org in case of weather.
Sept. 27: Farmers Market
The Huntington County Farmers Market last day is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1000 Flaxmill Road, Huntington. Check the Farmer’s Market Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HuntingtonMarket for weather updates.
Sept. 27: Huntington mobile pantry
The Farm Wagon mobile pantry will be open at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 1330 S. Jefferson St., Huntington. Call 260-477-3696 or visit www.chfb.org in case of weather problems.
Oct. 7: Huntington Tails and Trails 5K Fest
The Huntington Area Recreation Trails Association is hosting with the Huntington County Humane Society Tails and Trails and Festival at Evergreen Park in Huntington. The event includes a Doggie 1-mile walk starting at 10:45 a.m. and a 5K run starting at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 7. The day includes several animal related activities and demonstrations, live music, vendors and food trucks. Go online to register at https://runsignup.com/race/events/IN/huntington/HuntingtonTailsTrails.
Oct. 10: Voter Registration
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 10, 2023, for the upcoming Municipal Election on Nov. 7, 2023. Registration is available at county clerk’s offices or online at IndianaVoters.com.