June 10: Huntington County’s Greatest voting is underway
Join The Herald-Press and vote for the best of Huntington County’s business, restaurant and services online. Please visit H-Ponline.com or https://tinyurl.com/ytwbkueu to vote for your favorite in a variety of categories.
June 10: Music in the City
Huntington’s Music in the City begins 6:30 p.m., Saturday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. on Franklin Street by the Huntington County Courthouse and bring your own chairs for a free concert with rhythm and blues’ The Sweetwater All Stars band.
June 10: Salamonie Golf Outing
Join in the Salamonie Summer Festival Golf Outing at 8 a.m., Saturday, June 10 at Dogwood Glen, Warren. It is $50 per golfer or $200 per foursome. Registration forms are available at the Warren Pharmacy, and for more info call 260-375-2135 for Terry or Melinda Daniels, visit warrenpharmacy.com or stop in at the pharmacy 222 N. Wayne St., Warren.
June 11: Markle car show
From 8 a.m. to noon for registration and a judging from noon to 3 p.m. join the Markle Chamber of Commerce’s annual car show. Call 260-414-9690 for information.
June 13: Markle mobile pantry
The Farm Wagon mobile pantry will be open at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, and every Tuesday, at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St., Markle. Call 260-477-3696 or visit www.chfb.org in case of inclement weather.
June 14: Huntington mobile pantry
The Farm Wagon mobile pantry will be open at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, June 14, and every Wednesday, at 1330 S. Jefferson St., Huntington. Call 260-477-3696 or visit www.chfb.org in case of weather problems.
June 17: Salamonie Photo Blitz
Join the folks at the Salamonie Interpretive Center for guided hikes and a 24-hour photo opportunity for national Photo Day. Call 260-468-2127 by June 13 to register for hikes with center experts on Indiana birds, wildflowers, mammals, snakes, butterflies and a campfire with s’mores and hot dogs.
June 20: Markle mobile pantry
The Farm Wagon mobile pantry will be open at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, and every Tuesday, at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St., Markle. Call 260-477-3696 or visit www.chfb.org in case of inclement weather.
June 21: Huntington mobile pantry
The Farm Wagon mobile pantry will be open at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, June 21, and every Wednesday, at 1330 S. Jefferson St., Huntington. Call 260-477-3696 or visit www.chfb.org in case of weather problems.
June 24: Bee’zarre
Join The Bee Hive as it celebrates its annual Bee’zarre held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at 5386 W. 200 S., Huntington with music, vendors, JB’s Cuisine Machine Food Truck, kids’ activities, talk with the beekeeper and see a live observation hive. Feel free to come and enjoy the day with local artisans, browse through the store, or even get up close and personal with their favorite insects.
June 25-26: Variety Show auditions
The Huntington Theatre Guild Act II will be holding auditions for Once Upon a Variety Show. People of all ages and talents are welcome, but spots are limited. Auditions are 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 25, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 26 for a singer, dancer, comedian and magician, at Huntington North High School, Door 32, 450 MacGahan St., Huntington, or email huntingtontheatreguild@gmail.com for information.
June 27: Markle mobile pantry
The Farm Wagon mobile pantry will be open at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St., Markle. Call 260-477-3696 or visit www.chfb.org in case of inclement weather.
June 28: Huntington mobile pantry
The Farm Wagon mobile pantry will be open at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, June 28, at 1330 S. Jefferson St., Huntington. Call 260-477-3696 or visit www.chfb.org in case of weather problems.
June 29: Huntington 18th Annual Senior Expo
The Huntington Council on Aging presents its 18th Annual Senior Expo free entrance and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at Huntington North High School Fieldhouse. Includes golf cart transportation between parking and field house, discount passes to athletic events, door prizes complimentary meals and snacks, entertainment and first 400 people get complimentary breakfast.
June 30-July 2: Salamonie Summer Festival
Join in the fun to celebrate the 2023 Salamonie Summer Festival with several events in Historic Warren from June 30 to July 2, 2023. The festival kicks off with its 35th Annual Warren Chamber of Commerce Samuel Jones Pioneer Breakfast, 8 a.m., Friday, June 30, $6 entry at the doors of Knight Bergman Civic Center on 132 S. Nancy Street, Warren.
July 12-Sept. 27: Farmers Market
Weather permitting, the Huntington County Farmers Market is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, starting on July 12 through Sept. 27, 2023, at Lake Clare, Broadway and Old U.S. 24, Huntington.