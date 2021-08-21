Anyone who’s been around awhile knows this country has lost its way, and today I’m blaming the loss of local banks.
When I was kid, my mother became a casualty of alcoholism, leaving my father to raise me and my sister on his own. Learning of the situation, the school notified a local bank, who in turn reached out to my father, asking if there was anything they could do to help.
The goal was to make sure the family home remained manageable, so that during this time of adjustment, the school, friendships and neighborhood environment of two children remained stable and unchanged.
That effort was not in anyone’s rulebook, but every positive thing that happened in my life afterward can be attributed to it.
Twenty years later I found myself at a similar local bank, this time seeking my first home mortgage. This was no storefront mortgage company with cubicles full of 19-year-old loan agents. The bank was built out of granite and limestone, and the people who worked there were as solid as it was. Once inside I was directed past the walnut teller desk and million-dollar vault door, to speak directly with the president of the bank.
He told me upfront I didn’t meet most of the criteria to obtain a mortgage, but as an actual businessman, he was interested in hearing my ideas. I explained that the home was an endangered landmark needing renovation, so he agreed to meet me there and look it over himself.
When you’re a 24-year-old unemployed truck driver, it’s a pretty big deal to have a bank president take an interest in your ideas, but that’s exactly what happened. After viewing the property, he issued me my first home mortgage, telling me he would keep the loan “in-house.”
That’s just two examples of bankers stretching the rules to help more than just their bottom line.
That one small loan started me on a path to save two dozen other historic homes, win seven historic restoration awards and see three of those homes placed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
The widespread publicity generated by those projects drew attention to the entire community, and to this day, that small town attracts higher levels of investment than any town around it.
Now fast forward to 2007, when I retired just before Clinton-era banking reforms blew up in everyone’s face.
I was living in Florida with a small loan-to-value fixed-rate mortgage, a fair amount of money in the stock market, and a portfolio of CDs large enough to keep all my bills paid. Then 2008 happened.
Within two years, nearly everything I’d ever worked for was gone, and the zero percent interest rates they used to “save the economy” wiped out the majority of my income.
Wanting to re-establish my good name after the short-sale of my home wiped out 40 years of perfect credit, I walked into what passes for a bank today, a local branch of a large corporate bank, and asked for help. A smiley young lady helped me set up a secured credit card by having me place $1,500 in a savings account (equal to the credit limit of the card). That’s a no-risk situation for the bank, and she told me after a year of seeing payments made on time they would get me a normal credit card.
Well, I kept my end of the bargain, but even after two years, they never kept theirs. After listening to the branch manager’s excuses, I applied for, and received a normal card from another out-of-state bank, and told her to shut down the secured card, and return my $1,500. She warned me that closing my account would result in damage to my credit, so I held off, but now six months later, with property taxes due, I told her again to close the account and give me my money back. Again she warned that closing the account would damage my credit, and added she wouldn’t release the $1,500 from my savings account for 30 days, even if the account was closed and the card’s balance was zero. She said “those are the rules.” Does this sound like a bank that serves the community?
It’s hard to dislike any of the smiley faces these corporate banks hire to populate their branches, but without the same honor or vision, the contrast between what they do and a real banker does is striking.