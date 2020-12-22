For over 35 years, Love, Inc. has provided support to the community by connecting local residents in need with churches and other individuals to assist them with food, clothing and houseware.
With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the nation, Love, Inc. has had to do things differently. Love, Inc. Executive Director Erin Didon said their neighbors will be served in a drive-thru type of setting to receive their food and other supplies.
“This is not our ideal method of distributing food because at the heart of all we do is our intention to build relationships with those that we serve. Our hope is that coming to Love, Inc. is not seen as a transaction between an individual and an agency, us giving and someone getting, but rather, it is a chance to build a relationship between neighbors,” Didon said.
Didion said one positive "side effect" of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the opportunity for their organization to take a moment to slow down by prioritizing their neighbors emotional and spiritual health as well as their physical needs.
“Volunteers are making follow-up phone calls to our neighbors just to check in with them and remind them that just because we can't physically be together as much right now, they are still heard, seen and cared for. The staff has been sending notes to neighbors we haven't seen just to let them know they are remembered. It is easy in the ‘normal’ day-to-day routine of meeting physical and financial needs to forget that our neighbors are so much more than the material item or food they are lacking. The ‘routine pause’ that COVID provided has given us a chance to reach out to neighbors in new ways,” Didon said.
According to Didon, Love, Inc. still partners with other facilities to help their neighbors receive what they need. These facilities include the Clearinghouse, the Community Food Pantry, Covered With Love, the Pet Food Pantry at First Presbyterian Church, Bare Necessities at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Loads of Love and Loving Neighbors.
“The work we do at Love, Inc. has always focused on serving the vulnerable in our community and now more than ever so many people in our community are facing new vulnerabilities. Love Inc. will be here to support, connect and provide guidance now and through this season of uncertainty.”
To learn more information about Love, Inc., call (260) 356-0933. Please check out Love, Inc. on their Facebook page. They are located at 715 Byron Street, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.