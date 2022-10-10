Rev. Terri and Annie L. Mahone will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 15, at First Congregational Church of Covert.
Terri Mahone and the former Annie L. Zorn were married Dec. 21, 1953, in Miller Park in Thomaston, Ga. The Mahones were united in marriage at the home of Annie's mother.
Their children are: Jerri of Covert, Calvin of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Terri Jr., of Raleigh, N.C.
They have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Terri was the manager of food services at Draper Hall at Western Michigan University for 19 years. He is the pastor of First Congregational Church of Covert.
Annie worked for support services for 16 years at Western Michigan University.