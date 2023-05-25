Shares are mostly lower in Asia after worries about the U.S. economy pulled Wall Street lower. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced, extending recent gains as investors bet on higher returns from Japanese companies. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 lost 0.7% after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Republicans and Democrats remain far apart in talks on raising the debt ceiling to prevent a default on the U.S. government’s debt. The main U.S. stock index is on track for its worst week in more than two months as the once-unthinkable creeps closer to possibility. Minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policy makers are split on whether to keep raising interest rates.