On Thursday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Dontell McClung in connection with a reported armed robbery, authorities say.
McClung was arrested in connection with dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug amount at least 10 grams, a Level 2 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony; robbery, a Level 3 felony; possession of firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Central Dispatch received a 911 call for an armed robbery, and deputies that arrived on the scene collected descriptions of the suspect and vehicle.
Marion police officers located the described vehicle and suspect and recovered the items reported as stolen in the robbery as well as handguns and 97 fentanyl pills, authorities say.
After detectives with the Sheriff’s Office conducted interviews, the press release said an arrest was made late Thursday night. McClung’s bond is set at $100,000 cash only.
Information can be reported anonymously to Grant County Crime Stoppers by calling 765-662-8477 or to detectives with the Sheriff’s Office by calling 765-662-9864.