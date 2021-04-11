To the editor,
As a massage therapist I just need to inform the public that massage therapists typically have over 600 hours of education. They also need to take continuing education course work. They are not sex workers.
The recent tragedy in Atlanta was planned ahead of time to “punish/extinguish” the therapists for his “sex addiction.” He drove past strip clubs and other massage therapy establishments on his way there.
Too many times, a profession, gender and background are open to judgments that are biased and unwarranted. This was a hate crime on many levels. He targeted people of Asian descent, female and massage therapists.
He blamed others for his addictions (not uncommon). He knew the establishments , their routines and the fact they did not have gun power on site.
We don’t know if his expectations at the massage sites were met or if they declined his inappropriate, unreasonable and illegal requests. We don’t know if the workers were enslaved or illegal immigrants. What we do know is that none of them deserved to be killed.
Maureen Lewandowski
South Haven