Triton Central senior forward Aiden Lindsey and Waldron senior guard Nichole Garner have been named the Major Health Partners (MHP) Athletes of the Week.
Lindsey scored 17 points in a win over Waldron and 29 points in a win over Southwestern. Against the Spartans, he shot 12-for-14 from the field and added 10 rebounds. Through four games, Lindsey is shooting 86.7 percent (2-point field goals).
Garner scored a team-high 18 points in a win over Class 2A No. 1 Triton Central. She finished 7-for-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory.