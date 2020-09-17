U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township and Republican challenger John James outlined the differences in their approach to various issues during a virtual town hall Wednesday.
Peters, a longtime politician who served three terms in the U.S. House before being elected to the Senate in 2014, is seeking a second six-year term. James, a Farmington Hills businessman, is taking a second run at a Senate seat after unsuccessfully challenging U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, in 2018.
Peters and James joined an online town hall hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce and Detroit Public Television. Candidates appeared individually and fielded questions from moderators Stephen Henderson and Nolan Finley for 20 minutes each.
Polls of Michigan voters consistently find Peters with an edge over James, though the margin between the candidates indicates the race will be competitive. A new statewide poll released Sept. 8 by The Detroit News and WDIV found Peters and James are in a dead heat.
Peters is one of two Senate Democrats up for reelection in states President Donald Trump won in 2016. Trump won Michigan by the smallest margin of any state, making it one of the most closely watched states in the 2020 presidential election.
Meanwhile, the two candidates haven’t been able to agree on a schedule for debates with only 47 days left until the Nov. 3 election.
Economic recovery
Peters went first and was promptly asked about why he didn’t support a $300 billion COVID-19 stimulus package that was blocked by Senate Democrats last week. Peters said the bill didn’t go far enough and criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for not negotiating with House Democrats who passed a $3 trillion bill in May.
“We’ve got to come together, and it’s got to be meaningful; it’s got to be in good faith,” Peters said. “We’ve seen negotiations move forward and yet Mitch McConnell put out a proposal then he came back and had a vote on a proposal that would be even smaller than the one he had before. If he’s serious about negotiations, we should go back to the table.”
James said he would have voted in favor of the bill.
“People need help now,” James said. “Our schools need help now, and that relief should be tied directly and only to COVID-related shortfalls.”
Peters expressed concern about the growing cost of federal assistance to deal with the pandemic, which has killed 194,092 Americans, but said the spending is necessary in a time of crisis.
Peters said Congress must act in a bipartisan way like when it passed the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill signed into law in March.
“That was money that needed to be spent to get to keep the economy going,” Peters said. “We know if the economy had collapsed, it would be much more expensive. At a time of emergency, you do need to put money into the system.”
Peters said Congress should remain focused on spurring economic growth and assisting small businesses and manufacturers.
“When we’re dealing with the deficit, you have to look at spending, you have to look at revenue, and you have to look at economic growth,” he said. “Right now our focus needs to be on economic growth.”
James said economic recovery hinges on tearing down barriers to starting businesses. He also called for investments in infrastructure and transit to help Detroiters access job opportunities, highlighting his work on state task forces dealing with transportation and business development.
“You look at the service-based jobs that are available in the suburbs but you have most people who can work those jobs in the city, and they’re isolated from that opportunity,” James said.
James criticized Peters for voting in favor of tax increases during his career in Congress. He called for tax reforms to help businesses grow.
“What the government needs to provide business is certainty, and I think we can do that with common-sense, science-based, tax reform, regulatory reform and tort reform, so that we can have positive, sustainable, inclusive economic growth that incentivizes businesses to come back and thrive in Michigan,” James said.
Health care
James was challenged by moderators to describe his plan to improve health care. He had expressed opposition to the Affordable Care Act during his 2018 Senate bid, but more recently said he supports keeping the bill in place while making improvements.
“Repeal and replace doesn’t ever work in the real world,” James said.
James, who is president of an auto supply chain business, said his employees have seen costs increase and “choices reduced” after the ACA was implemented. He proposed a “primary care provision” that would allow people to visit their primary physician at not cost to prevent health issues before they become serious.
“We need to have a market-based patient-centered approach that must be for pre-existing conditions,” James said. “ I think through tort reform and regulatory reform we can increase transparency in the health care industry, we can increase quality, we can increase choice and we can decrease costs.”
Peters said he’s been pushing the Trump administration to open an emergency enrollment period so people can gain insurance through the ACA during the pandemic. Peters said the ACA has helped 1 million Michigan residents secure coverage.
The senator expressed support to keep making improvements through legislation, citing lowering the cost of prescription drugs as one example. Peters said he does not support “Medicare for All,” but favors offering a public option to buy into Medicare and lowering the eligible age to 50.
“People who say that ‘well I’ll still protect pre-existing conditions’ but have no plan, well you actually have to have a plan,” Peters said. “You can’t have hollow words. Shallow talking points aren’t going to deal with the immensity of this problem.”
Police reform, military funding
The conversation shifted to police reform, as moderators noted James is among a small group of Black Republicans. James said he has personal experience being targeted by police and knows what it’s like to fear for his safety during a traffic stop.
James said more funding is needed for police departments to improve use of force training, community policing, hire more officers who live in the areas they police and improve transparency in departments.
“Our police in the law enforcement officers are doing great work but still, we need to have support so that our officers can be able to do their job and keep us all safe with the resources they need,” James said.
Henderson, a veteran Black journalist moderating the conversation, noted that the Trump administration pulled back police reform efforts that were ongoing. When asked whether he supports the administration’s approach to police reform, James pointed to a GOP Senate bill blocked by Democrats, including Peters.
“I’m running against a guy who has been calling for police reform for a couple of years, and then when he had the opportunity to vote for it, he chose his party,” James said. “He voted against a further debate on police reform to improve that bill.”