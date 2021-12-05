St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. The rain and snow will change to all rain by the afternoon hours. High 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Windy at times late. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.