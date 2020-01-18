Climbing about 12 feet up a shaky metal ladder and stepping onto the front part of a bass boat that hangs over one end of a giant aquarium is fun but a little scary, especially with strangers watching. Inside the big tank are lots of largemouth bass, a catfish or two, and several panfish.
I made the climb three times last week at the Ultimate Fishing Show at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, giving seminars on fishing little baits that catch lots of fish.
I’ve lost track, but I think this is the fifth or sixth year I’ve been a Hawg Trough speaker. It really is a cool experience.
First of all, at least a few of the two or three dozen folks sitting in chairs and watching me and the fish are genuinely interested in learning something. These are usually two or three teenage buddies hanging out together or young, fishing-obsessed kids with their dads. They are the audience members who ask questions, stay the whole 45 minutes I speak and who greet me when I climb back down. They want a closer look at the baits I was tossing into the tank.
Well, mostly into the tank. In my three presentations I only missed the water and hit the concrete floor with a hookless lure once – a pretty good average for me. These folks also want to see the knot I tie to connect the leader to the main line, and almost always ask where they can get the baits I was throwing.
That latter question comes because most of the little Ned rigs and other finesse lures provoke bites from the bass and bluegills. I think maybe that’s because these fish get fed small minnows and are tuned in to biting small stuff.
The lures have hooks, but no hook points. We’re required to remove all hooks or clip off the business end so no fish can actually get impaled. Still, every once in awhile, enough curve is left in the wire that a fish somehow gets hooked and brought all the way to the platform. I just hope the guy who runs the Hawg Trough business isn’t watching when it happens. (Incidentally, the Ohio-based fellow who owns the Hawg Trough has three additional tanks and his business is reportedly for sale for $2.2 million.)
It’s interesting to be up there and watch the crowd as you impart fishing information upon them. While the aforementioned interested anglers watch on purpose, many other audience members have just found a place to sit down after wandering the concrete aisles for a few hours. This last week I noted just one guy fighting and eventually losing a battle with sleep.
As I write this, I think back to what I had to say and how I demonstrated the lures and think that when I deliver a few more seminars in March at the Ultimate Outdoors Show in Grand Rapids, I’ll actually show how different retrieves spark different levels of interest in the fish. Normally I just have the goal of showing how the fish react to different lures.
I always wear a PFD, the same vest I wear when fishing from a kayak. I do this mainly to show how I keep my phone, scissors, a spool of leader material and other stuff in the different pockets. I also give a sermon of a few seconds about the importance of wearing them while fishing.
I think somewhere in the back of my mind I fear actually falling into the tank, which would be epic, but highly embarrassing. I’m certain that my kayak fishing buddies who make sure and tell me they’re going to attend just to heckle (but never do) would not be prepared to capture the tremendous splash with their phones, but would certainly get some footage of me sputtering as I try to climb back out.
