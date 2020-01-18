St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Areas of freezing rain possible early. Morning light rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with occasional snow showers. Low 17F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.