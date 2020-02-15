The inspiration for today’s column came a few days back as I drove home on Niles Road from my daily YMCA visit. Ahead of me was a first generation Cadillac crossover and for a few moments I couldn’t conjure up its name. Was it the XLR? No, that didn’t sound right. I’m thinking the XLR was the name Cadillac gave their Corvette-based sports car. I knew the crossover had the letter X in its name because it came with four-wheel drive. Finally SRX popped into my head. Aha! Bingo! I remembered! But the question can be raised – isn’t it a bad idea to give a name to a vehicle that even a car nut like me can’t pull up in an instant? I mean, what does SRX stand for?
So today it’s a discussion about car names and my observations about how the auto industry minions go about the nomenclature business. It seems sometimes they get it really, really right (hello Mustang and Chevy Impala) and sometimes they get it really, really wrong (hello Edsel). I’m going to share some of my long-held observations about the whole naming business of new automotive models.
I’ve commented negatively in past columns about my disdain for vehicles with alpha-numeric names. It may just be a problem for me because as I age I’m finding it harder and harder to remember a car name if it isn’t short and memorable. For example, does Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG 67 T roll off one’s tongue? No, for me at least, it’s hard to remember all those letters and numbers. Now the same vehicle if christened Mercedes-Benz “Danube” is another story. Get the drift? To prepare for this article I didn’t spend hours studying the history of car names, but I do know that almost from the get-go back in the early 1900s that automakers have liked to use both letters and/or numbers in their vehicle’s name. Henry Ford introduced early on a number of models using a letter in the alphabet including the A, B, C, F, K and S. He hit the jackpot in 1908 with the Model T after failing with the previous letter cars. Later on, all kinds of inspiration were used for car names. GM kind of shook up the industry (and Ford Motor Co.) when in 1915 it introduced the Chevy 490. The 490 being the number of dollars needed to buy the car. It was priced close to the Model T but it offered a number of advancements that the popular Ford model did not have, and the Chevy sold surprisingly well. Must I remind readers that it is easy to remember the names Model T and 409.
In the past the name of a car also reflected its top speed or its horsepower. Examples include the Buick Century (sort of its top speed) and the Chrysler 300 (first U.S. car with 300 horsepower). The point here is that using numbers and letters go way back, but the letters or numbers used back then at least made some sense in telling us the order the model was introduced or the speed or horsepower of the vehicle.
Over time domestic automakers, especially by mid-20th century, had shifted from using simple numbers and single letters for identifying their vehicles to using mostly names to identify their various brand’s nameplates. Inspiration for automotive names varied, from using made-up names (like the Toyota Camry, Ford Fairmont and Olds Toronado) to exotic locales (like Chevy Bel Air, Mercury Monterey and Chrysler Aspen). Fauna and aqua critter names have given the industry a plethora of choices (like the Ford Mustang, Chevy Impala and Plymouth Barracuda).
In recent decades the drift by U.S. automakers away from using names for their vehicles, especially luxury brands, was driven by the enormous success of German luxury automakers like BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. During the era when I was growing up it seems that many of the European automakers seemed to prefer using numbers over names for their models. When Japanese automakers Toyota and Nissan entered the luxury market with Lexus and Infiniti in 1989, it was expected they would follow the lead of the Euro lux makes and use alpha-numeric names. In Lexus dealers we found the LS 400 and ES 250 models, and Infiniti went with the Q45 and M30. Oddly enough, Honda with Acura three years earlier, in 1986, followed the Detroit naming model instead and offered the Legend and Integra.
For some reason automakers, and especially European brands, have favored using weather phenomenon names for their car models. Remember the Chrysler “cloud” cars from 1996? First the Chrysler Cirrus and Dodge Stratus arrived in dealers, followed shortly by the Plymouth Breeze. Ford offered Mercury Cyclones (rotating wind) and GMC made performance trucks named the Syclone (spelled wrong to avoid trademark infringement with the Mercury model) and the Typhoon (tropical storms in Indian and Western Pacific). Back in the late 1930s and again in recent time, Ford Motor divisions used the Zephyr (soft gentle breeze) name successfully. VW has been especially busy coming up with weather-related names for their cars. Remember the VW Scirocco sporty car (hot Libyan wind)? Sold in overseas markets by VW is the Bora (Adrian Sea area) which is sold here in the states as the Golf (Gulf stream). VW’s Passat (German trade wind) is sold domestically and worldwide. Supercar brands also prefer naming their models using weather-inspired names. Maserati has offered the Mistral (strong wind in the Rhone Valley to the Mediterranean), Ghibli (Tunisian wind), Khamsin (Egyptian wind), Bora (See VW Bora), Lavante (winds near Gibraltar in Mediterranean) and Shamal (wind in Middle East).
Whether using alpha-numeric or words are best for identifying a make or model can be argued ad nauseum. While I prefer words, I see the alpha-numeric advantage – oftentimes the name reveals to a serious car guy or gal what exactly resides under the sheet metal of a vehicle. When you see a mid-1980s E30 BMW 325 iX chrome nameplate on the Bavarian car’s trunk, it says “I’m a 3-series (meaning executive compact) sedan with a 2.5-litre engine and it has fuel injection plus all-wheel drive. I admit seeing a Chevy Impala nameplate isn’t too informative but, dang, Impala rolls over the tongue nicer that 325iX. And that is the point of my writing this column. I’m all in for a return to using words for car names. Cadillac and Lincoln have apparently read my mind. Both are abandoning their alpha-numeric naming strategy and are returning to using lovely names for their entire lineup of vehicles. Joining the long-popular Navigator SUV in the Lincoln lineup this past year are three crossovers with the names Aviator, Nautilus and Corsair. Gone are the MK monikers. Cadillac announced that it, too, will return to using names again, instead of the alpha-numeric application. I wonder what elegant names Cadillac will come up with for their renamed models? Maybe they’ll go with using weather-derived names. I just hope they don’t pick Cirrocumulus or Altostratus. Both have a nice ring to them but they are nearly impossible to spell and a mouthful to pronounce. I’m betting the names Eldorado, Seville, deVille and Biarittz have crossed their mind.
Trivia answer: For one year only, the entry level 1958 Chevy Yeoman station wagon. It came in both two and four-door models with prices starting about $2,500.