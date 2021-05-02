To the editor,
In 1952 President Truman signed the congressional resolution and later signed by President Reagan establishing the annual day of prayer in our nation. He encouraged citizens to “beseech God to grant us wisdom to know the course we should follow, and strength and patience to pursue the course steadfastly.” Thursday, May 6 is National Day of Prayer. Although many years have passed we still need to acknowledge afresh the sovereignty of Almighty God and need to ask for guidance corporately and individually. Please find a location in your community and join in prayer for return to civility, equality and return to God who is our only refuge. We never needed it more.
Dawn Consolino
Coloma