To the editor,
We’d like to give a “shout out” to the residents of Windcliff Drive just north of town who, having seen the Blessings in a Backpack update in the South Haven Tribune. did a very remarkable thing, especially in light of COVID-19 and so much recent bad news.
Brian and Connie Hoffman of Windcliff Drive literally organized the entire street’s residents who went out and collected backpacks, food and cash for our local South Haven Blessings program. It is all being put to good use and being distributed to our communities’ children during the month of October. Thank You Windcliff residents.
Jim Marcoux,
and The Blessings in a Backpack Steering committee
South Haven
All the Very Best,
Jim Marcoux
269-214-8044 cell