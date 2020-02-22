Chamber meeting welcomes businesses
HARTFORD — The Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual banquet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Van Buren Sportsman’s Club.
The Van Buren Sportman’s Club is at 54030 County Road in Hartford. The cost of the dinner is $10 per person. Bring the ticket gives attendees $5 off their 2020 membership.
2 SWMI hotels given high designation
GRAND RAPIDS — AAA of Michigan announced its 2020 award-winning hotels and restaurants that earned the Four Diamond Designation during the past 12 months. Awards were presented at the JW Marriott in Grand Rapids during the AAA Four Diamond Awards luncheon at the Pure Michigan’s Governors Conference on Tourism.
Among the winners were two hotels in Southwest Michigan: The Four Winds Casino Hotel in New Buffalo and The Inn at Harbor Shores in St. Joseph.
Wightman named Esri Silver Business Partner
BENTON HARBOR — Wightman was named a Silver Business Partner of Esri, the developer of a mapping and analytics software used in commercial, government, manufacturing and utilities industries.
The partnership allows Wightman to access technology in GIS with the ability to develop solutions across multiple disciplines.
Wightman is one of 20 Esri Silver Business Partners located in Michigan.