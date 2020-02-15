Watervliet cannabis provisioning center nearly complete
WATERVLIET — Compassionate Care By Design’s newest medical cannabis provisioning center, currently under construction in Watervliet, will begin serving area clients by the end of February.
The facility, located on the north side of exit 41 off I-94, has been under construction since November 2019.
Compassionate Care By Design has provided medical cannabis to the Watervliet area since the opening of its delivery-only service in November 2019.
The provisioning center’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Feb. 21. Area residents are welcome to attend.
For more information, visit ccbydesign.com or call 269-762-8038.
Holt Bosse kicks off ‘Make A Mark’ campaign
ST. JOSEPH — Holt Bosse, a St. Joseph marketing firm, announced the start of their third annual “Make a Mark” campaign.
The initiative will award up to $50,000 in free marketing services to one area nonprofit.
Applications are available at holtbosse.com/mark and are due by Feb. 28.
The donated services can be applied toward boosting the recipient’s annual marketing budget, kick-starting a capital campaign or getting the word out about new programs, services and fundraising.