SWMPC picks up gold awards
BENTON HARBOR — The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission of Benton Harbor received two AVA Gold Digital Awards and one Honorable Mention by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals.
SWMPC received a gold award for its web-based production of a website, a gold award for its digital video creation, and an honorable mention for video production.
The Better Beaches SWMI clean water initiative is a collaborative effort in partnership with Berrien County Health Department, The Pokagon Fund, Great Lakes Scientific and Chikaming Open Lands.
The Sustain Ox Creek improvement plan partners include Berrien County Drain Commission, Cornerstone Alliance, Benton Township, Two Rivers Coalition and the Berrien Conservation District.
Edgewater Bank turns 110
ST. JOSEPH — Edgewater Bank of St. Joseph is celebrating 110 years of business.
Originally organized in 1910 as a federally-chartered mutual savings and loan association, it opened in Buchanan.
Today, it is a commercial bank based in St. Joseph, with branch offices in Bridgman, Buchanan, Coloma and Royalton Township.
The bank will mark its 110-year milestone throughout the coming year culminating with the 11K and Change Relay Run to be held this fall on the Edgewater Fitness Trail. More details will be posted on the bank’s Facebook page.