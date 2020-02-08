United to showcase remodeled branch
BUCHANAN — United Federal Credit Union will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at its newly remodeled Buchanan branch at 808 E. Front Street.
The ribbon cutting will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.
The Buchanan branch was remodeled to better serve members and create a welcoming place for the community to visit.
Livery wins national recognition for community programs
BENTON HARBOR — The Livery is getting some recognition for its efforts to create a gathering place in the Benton Harbor Arts District.
Toast, a U.S. restaurant management platform, announced the finalists in January for their 2020 Toasty Awards.
From more than 500 submissions, 20 finalists were selected in four categories including The Livery as a Top 5 candidate for Local Community Advocate.
The Livery did so on its efforts through its weekly Community Nights held at the Benton Harbor brewery.
Every Thursday The Livery welcomes different nonprofit organizations to raise money and awareness for their cause in an informal and supportive atmosphere.
Since 2016, they’ve helped raised nearly $20,000 in donations for these organizations through Community Night.