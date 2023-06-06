PAW PAW — A 1-year-old child from Paw Paw died this past weekend in a crash that occurred on M-40 Highway in Paw Paw.
Two other people, a 5-year-old child and 60-year-old woman, were also injured in the incident.
The collision occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday on M-40 Highway, between 40th and 44th avenues, according to a report from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.
Traffic had been slowing down due to a vehicle traveling northbound on M-40 attempting to make a left-hand turn. While traffic was slowing, police said a Chevy Colorado, driven by a 60-year-old woman from the Paw Paw area, failed to stop in time and was rear-ended by a Toyota Highlander, driven by a 32-year-old woman from the Paw Paw area. Both the 1-year-old and 5-year-old children were in child safety restraint seats in the Highlander.
The two children were transported by EMS to Bronson Methodist Hospital for treatment, while the 60-year-old driver of the Chevy Colorado was also transported to the hospital.
On Saturday, the sheriff’s department reported the 1-year-old child had died as a result of injuries from the crash, while the 5-year-old child was treated and released from Bronson Hospital with a broken collarbone.
It is unknown at this time if speed, drugs, or alcohol were believed to be a factor in the crash. The case, as of Monday, remains under investigation.