St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.