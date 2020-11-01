BENTON HARBOR — Three members of a family were killed in an early Sunday morning apartment fire in Benton Harbor, according to public safety officials in Benton Harbor.
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to the structure fire at 4:53 a.m. at 185 Bellview, according to Director of Public Safety Dan McGinnis. "Upon arrival, firefighters attempted to make entry to search for any occupants and to begin an interior attack. However, the heat and flames were such that it prevented entry into the structure. Moments later, the second floor collapsed down to the first floor," a news release stated.